ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Wednesday said that money laundering, corruption, and irregularities committed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan would be probed in a transparent manner as per the Constitution and the law. Addressing a news conference here, he said that Imran Khan had sold a precious watch gifted by a foreign dignitary. He said record corruption was committed during Imran Khan’s tenure. He, however, welcomed Imran Khan’s announcement to file a case in a court of law in Pakistan and outside the country. He said government wants that this matter should be investigated through a clean judicial process. He said now Imran Khan will have to answer the nation about his deeds. The minister said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified for not declaring a meager amount. He said Imran Khan should also be treated in the same way for not declaring the amount received from the sale of the watch. Regarding political liberties under incumbent government, Khawaja Asif said there under incumbent government, Khawaja Asif said there is no political prisoner in the country since the PML-N and its coalition partners assume power in the country some eight months ago. While on the other hand, political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister were prisoned during Imran Khan’s rule. He said the coalition government does not believe in political vendetta. Khawaja Asif said that PTI chief Imran Khan’s corruption had been exposed and he wanted to escape from it however Imran Khan will have to face the accountability. “If he moves moving to the court of law the whole nation will get details of Imran Khan’s corruption,” claimed the minister. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified the PTI chief in the Toshakhana reference. The defence minister said the ex-PM manipulated the rules of “Tosha Khana” for his vested interests and he has to answer the questions about his source of income and money trail too. “Imran Khan changed Toshakhana laws for his own benefit,” he added. The minister said the government would take action against Imran Khan and his associates involved in his financial wrongdoings and will be held accountable. Khawaja Asif said that the person who had been branding everyone as dishonest was disqualified for dishonesty in Election Commission’s decision and he cannot make an escape by hurling threats and playing the blame game. Kh Asif recalled Nawaz Sharif’s punishment saying that the thrice premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz fell prey to Imran Khan’s political persecution. He added president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur were also victims of Imran Khan’s orchestrated cases. He stressed that if the Wazirabad shooting case is not registered as per Imran Khan’s desire, that’s not the federation’s fault, and it should be asked from chief minister Parvez Elahi. “That was a provincial matter, and the Punjab government is responsible, that Imran Khan’s party-led coalition is ruling Punjab,” the defence minister said. He said there will be no discrimination in the case of Imran Khan and his cronies. “They have to face the law”, the minister remarked.. The defence minister accused Imran Khan for selling the state foreign gifts in Dubai by violating the rules and now wants the issue of his corruption exposed in Tosha Khana to be swept under the carpet amid prevailing political situation. The minister said that the former PM levelled allegations of external conspiracy and now he has backtracked from his accusation of foreign conspiracy. The minister said that the country’s economic condition is not good and such statements also affect external circumstances, adding that this man (Imran Khan) tried his best to bankrupt Pakistan. Khawaja Asif went on to say that the PTI chairman sold the watch gifted to him by foreign head of state which was not supposed to be sold in the market adding that his corruption and irregularities are not new.