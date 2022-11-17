Share:

PESHAWAR - The Women and Child-Friendly Space at Community Health & Development Center (CHDC) Garhi Sherdad Peshawar was inaugurated by Advisor Health & Education Prime Foundation Prof Dr Najibul-Haq to support integrated ECD (early child development) care and sustainably increase the household income of the rural community. The space will further boost the existing early child development activities at the rural health facility managed by Prime Foundation. The facility will provide local women with opportunities for vocational training, allowing them to contribute to raising the family’s income. The space offers a play area and toys to stimulate the physical and social development of the accompanying kids. It has got facilities to initiate non-formal educational activities early in their life.