14-year-old domestic help subjected to ‘torture’ in Lahore

Another domestic help abuse case is reported in Punjab, as a minor house help was subjected to ‘brutal torture’ by her owner lady in Lahore.

According to details, the incident was reported in Lahore’s Garhi Shahu area, where the owner lady allegedly tortured her 14-year-old domestic help Sana with scissors, knives, and sticks.

The owners even cut the hair of the young domestic worker.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau, Sarah Ahmed, has taken notice of the violence against domestic worker.

The Child Protection Bureau team has been directed to take custody of the victim girl.

She stated that signs of violence are present on the girl’s arms, hands, head, and other parts of her body. The Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau has vowed to provide justice to the torture victim domestic help.

Earlier on January 25, in yet another case, a 13-year-old female domestic helper had been brutally tortured by a landlord after she mistakenly broke a crockery item.

According to police, the female child had been recovered by the highway police personnel considering her as a missing child. On asking about her whereabouts, the minor girl had narrated the ordeal she had gone through at the residence of a former Nazim in People’s Colony No 2 of the city.