Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

223 new dengue cases detected in Punjab

APP
November 17, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, as 223 new cases were recorded on Thursday. According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 12,268 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.Lahore took the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 5,412 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,533, Multan with 1,215,Gujranwala with 1,200 and Faisalabad with 653 cases. Currently, 173 Dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023