223 new dengue cases detected in Punjab

LAHORE - Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, as 223 new cases were recorded on Thursday. According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 12,268 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.Lahore took the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 5,412 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,533, Multan with 1,215,Gujranwala with 1,200 and Faisalabad with 653 cases. Currently, 173 Dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.