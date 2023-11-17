75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Belgium celebrated

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and Belgium yesterday celebrated the historic landmark of the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations this year.

The Joint Communique, issued on November 16, 1947, encapsulates the decision of the two governments to accept respective diplomatic missions “to strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual interest.” Following the historic decision, the two countries opened diplomatic missions in 1948. “It is a proud moment, as the goals outlined 75 years ago paved the way for a strong bond of friendship,” said a Foreign Office statement.

It added: “The upward trajectory of our relations is deeply embedded in people-to-people linkages and frequent high-level contacts at the leadership level. The institution of Bilateral Political Consultation provides a strong foundation for a multifaceted dialogue that holds the potential to deepen this longstanding bilateral relationship. The robust trade between the countries has witnessed continuous growth to mutual benefit.”

The FO said the depth of bilateral relations encompasses the spirit of solidarity and support demonstrated during times of need, such as disaster management to mitigate natural calamities.

“The relationship between Belgium and Pakistan is forward-looking, as both countries are committed to working together on multilateral fora to address common challenges, such as sustainable development and climate change, as well as fundamental values, such as democracy and human rights, providing strength to these relations,” the FO said.

It further said: “As we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations, we reiterate our commitment to work together towards shaping a better world for future generations.”