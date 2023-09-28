9,28,387 children from five years to be vaccinated against polio

MIRPURKHAS-To ensure that every child is vaccinated against polio, Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmad Uqaili has stated that during the campaign, particular attention should be given to the most vulnerable districts.

He voiced his opinions on Thursday while presiding over the Divisional Polio Task Force meeting via video link to discuss the plans for the anti-polio campaign that will begin on November 27 and run through December 1, 2023.

He went on to say that to eradicate the polio virus, excellent teamwork and monitoring are necessary. He also stressed that during the polio campaign, any form of neglect should not be accepted, and the work of the polio teams should be closely observed.

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili gave instructions to relevant health departments to make the immunization and polio campaigns as successful as possible to improve the health of defenceless children.

On this occasion, the WHO’s Area Coordinator, Dr. Jhangir Korai, provided specifics, stating that 928,387 children between the ages of one and five are intended to receive polio vaccinations through drops in three of the division’s fourteen tehsils and eleven union councils. In addition, 188 UCMOs, 616 area in-charges, 188 transit points, 234 fixed teams, 2785 mobile teams, and 2386 female health workers will work door-to-door to administer the vaccine. Additional Commissioner Mirpurkhas I Ali Nawaz Bhoot, Additional Commissioner II Sono Khan Chandio, Additional Deputy Commissioner I Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Prem Chand, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim were also present.