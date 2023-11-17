AC grants 14-day physical remand of accused Noman in Mudarba scandal

Nauman is one of the accused in Mudarba Scam who was absconding investigations and warrants of arrest against him were issued on August 5th, 2014 by then Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Ch.

He was arrested on November 16th, 2023 from Rawalpindi. He's one of the accused out of 37 persons who in connivance with Mufti Ehsan Ul Haq has collected Rs. 81 million from public at large by issuing Mudarbah Namaz / receipts on the pretext of "Halal Profit".

Total liability in Mudarba Scam is Rs. 6.5 billion. There are 5 supplementary and 1 interim reference against 37 accused in Mudarbah scandal.

Nauman was presented in court today by NAB and special Prosecutor Syed Ammar Kazmi filed application issuance of 14 days physical remand by the court. When Judge M. Bashir asked him, "Where is the money? Where have you kept it?" Nauman replied, "I don't even have 1 rupee with me right now."

Prosecutor Ammar Kazmi also told the court that accused moved to a undisclosed location and never became part of the investigation. After listening the arguments court ordered 14 days physical of Nauman to complete investigation, interrogation, confrontation with record and recovery of looted money in accordance with law.