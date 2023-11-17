Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Action stressed to control polythene

Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division has directed administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi to implement sustainable measures against polythene bags and illegal encroachments.

During the monthly revenue and performance review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday, Commissioner Yousafzai emphasized the urgency of tangible action. He urged a reduction in transport fares aligned with the recent decrease in petroleum prices.

The meeting, attended by key officials such as Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Additional AC, focused on crucial aspects including government revenue collection, development schemes, curbing illegal encroachments, and the anti-polythene campaign in Mardan and Swabi. 

Commissioner instructed the immediate sealing of shops selling polythene bags, emphasizing the necessity for strict legal action against such traders.

Large-scale crackdown launched against underage driving

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023