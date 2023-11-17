Action stressed to control polythene

PESHAWAR - Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division has directed administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi to implement sustainable measures against polythene bags and illegal encroachments.

During the monthly revenue and performance review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday, Commissioner Yousafzai emphasized the urgency of tangible action. He urged a reduction in transport fares aligned with the recent decrease in petroleum prices.

The meeting, attended by key officials such as Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Additional AC, focused on crucial aspects including government revenue collection, development schemes, curbing illegal encroachments, and the anti-polythene campaign in Mardan and Swabi.

Commissioner instructed the immediate sealing of shops selling polythene bags, emphasizing the necessity for strict legal action against such traders.