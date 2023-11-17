Afghanistan behind militant attacks in Pakistan: Achakzai

Militant attacks on Pakistan are being planned by the terrorists in Afghanistan, thus all the refugees have to leave the country.

This was stated by Balochistan Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday while addressing a press conference.

He said the terrorists in Afghanistan should be handed over to Pakistan and those who attempted to defame the country would be replied in befitting manners.

All the illegal immigrants would be sent back by January, he intimated, warning the facilitators of the terrorist groups.

The minister said it was surprising the Afghan government was not cooperating with Pakistani government.