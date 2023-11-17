Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Afghanistan behind militant attacks in Pakistan: Achakzai

Afghanistan behind militant attacks in Pakistan: Achakzai
Web Desk
8:58 PM | November 17, 2023
National

Militant attacks on Pakistan are being planned by the terrorists in Afghanistan, thus all the refugees have to leave the country.

This was stated by Balochistan Interim Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Friday while addressing a press conference.

He said the terrorists in Afghanistan should be handed over to Pakistan and those who attempted to defame the country would be replied in befitting manners.

All the illegal immigrants would be sent back by January, he intimated, warning the facilitators of the terrorist groups.

The minister said it was surprising the Afghan government was not cooperating with Pakistani government.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023