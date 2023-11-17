AI impacts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings both positive and negative impacts on humans, shaping our present and posing challenges for the future. Anything functioning like humans can be considered AI, and its integration into our lives has become essential for efficiency. However, while AI has its benefits, particularly in simplifying tasks through applications like Chatbots and language learning apps, it also raises concerns about its impact on human interaction and intelligence.
On the positive side, Chatbots provide quick answers, enhancing efficiency. Language learning apps accelerate learning, enabling rapid language acquisition. However, the downside is that Chatbots, with their direct and specific responses, limit a user’s understanding of broader topics. Similarly, language learning apps, while facilitating learning, reduce face-to-face communication, impacting social interactions.
AI also improves human interaction through translation services, allowing communication between people of different languages. However, this comes at the cost of diminishing human intelligence in language translation skills.
AI applications like Proofread, Paraphrase, and Transcription contribute to faster and error-free work. AI Proofread corrects errors, while AI Paraphrase translates passages. AI Transcription converts passages into phonemes in a specific language. Nevertheless, relying excessively on these AIs can lead to a decline in human intellectual capabilities, making individuals dependent on automated tools for tasks they could otherwise perform themselves.
The ease and convenience provided by AI applications, such as Paraphrase and Proofread, may lead to laziness and dependency. Overreliance on these tools can result in the next generation being ill-equipped to handle tasks independently, potentially leading to increased unemployment.
Furthermore, the pervasive use of AI may stifle creativity. As AI provides ready-made solutions, individuals may no longer feel the need to engage in creative thinking or problem-solving. With reduced practice and dependence on AI, the future generation may witness a decline in their ability to innovate and improve.
In conclusion, while AI offers advantages, it comes with drawbacks, affecting human intelligence and creativity. Excessive reliance on AI tools may lead to unemployment and a lack of improvement in human capabilities. It is crucial for individuals to use AI cautiously and maintain a balance, ensuring that these tools enhance, rather than hinder, human development.
RASHEED AHMED LANGOVE,
Lasbela.