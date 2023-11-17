AI impacts

Artificial Intelligence (AI) brings both positive and negative impacts on humans, shaping our present and posing challenges for the future. Any­thing functioning like humans can be considered AI, and its in­tegration into our lives has be­come essential for efficiency. However, while AI has its bene­fits, particularly in simplifying tasks through applications like Chatbots and language learn­ing apps, it also raises concerns about its impact on human inter­action and intelligence.

On the positive side, Chatbots provide quick answers, enhancing efficiency. Language learning apps accelerate learning, enabling rapid language acquisition. However, the downside is that Chatbots, with their direct and specific respons­es, limit a user’s understanding of broader topics. Similarly, language learning apps, while facilitating learning, reduce face-to-face com­munication, impacting social in­teractions.

AI also improves human interac­tion through translation services, allowing communication between people of different languages. However, this comes at the cost of diminishing human intelligence in language translation skills.

AI applications like Proofread, Paraphrase, and Transcription contribute to faster and error-free work. AI Proofread corrects er­rors, while AI Paraphrase trans­lates passages. AI Transcription converts passages into phonemes in a specific language. Neverthe­less, relying excessively on these AIs can lead to a decline in hu­man intellectual capabilities, mak­ing individuals dependent on au­tomated tools for tasks they could otherwise perform themselves.

The ease and convenience pro­vided by AI applications, such as Paraphrase and Proofread, may lead to laziness and dependency. Overreliance on these tools can re­sult in the next generation being ill-equipped to handle tasks inde­pendently, potentially leading to increased unemployment.

Furthermore, the pervasive use of AI may stifle creativity. As AI provides ready-made solutions, individuals may no longer feel the need to engage in creative think­ing or problem-solving. With re­duced practice and dependence on AI, the future generation may wit­ness a decline in their ability to in­novate and improve.

In conclusion, while AI offers advantages, it comes with draw­backs, affecting human intelli­gence and creativity. Excessive reliance on AI tools may lead to unemployment and a lack of im­provement in human capabilities. It is crucial for individuals to use AI cautiously and maintain a bal­ance, ensuring that these tools enhance, rather than hinder, hu­man development.

RASHEED AHMED LANGOVE,

Lasbela.