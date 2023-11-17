Army resolute to wipe out terrorism from country, says Mian Mateen

LAHORE - Patriotic Companions president and traders leader Mian Mateen has said that Pakistan Army is making hectic efforts to curb the menace of terrorism and eliminate hideouts of militants. In a press release issued here on Thursday, Mateen said militants were attacking security forces on daily basis and soldiers were rendering their lives to safeguard the dear motherland. The army was resolute to wipe out terrorism from the country, Mateen added. He said Pakistan Army eliminated the perpetrators of APS School massacre in Peshawar in which over 100 children had embraced martyrdom. He added that anti-state elements attacked army installations in army areas. “Should they be handed over to civil administration?”he asked. Mateen said if the attackers were handed over to civil administration, they would get bail and would be released ultimately. This would give them encouragement and they would commit more acts of violence and terrorism after their release. Mateen said government and civil administration always sought help from Army. Now, if parliament has granted approval to legalise the Army Act, the Senate should also accept it in the larger interest of the state.”