Art competition on child rights award ceremony celebrates youth creativity and advocacy

Islamabad - In a ceremony filled with warmth, creativity, and dedication, the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) celebrated the award ceremony for the ‘Color of Dreams: Embassy of Spain’s Art Competition on Child Rights.’ The event, organized in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, marked a significant step towards raising awareness about child rights in Pakistan.

The ceremony, held at the Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, brought together distinguished guests, including Ambassadors, Excellencies, Senators, children, civil society and child rights activist, all united in their commitment to championing the cause of children’s rights. His Excellency Mr. Jose Antonio de Ory, the Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan, was recognized for his unwavering support in commemorating the Universal Children’s Day in a manner that engaged children actively.

The ‘Color of Dreams’ competition successfully engaged 310 children from various schools, including public, private, and special education institutions. The participants were tasked with creating artwork that depicted their perspectives on critical child rights issues in Pakistan. The themes ranged from child marriage, child labor, online protection, mental health, violence against children, to out-of-school children and corporal punishment.

Selecting the 50 best art pieces from the pool of entries proved to be a challenging task for the jury, given the exceptional talent and creativity displayed by the young artists. The competition, however, aimed not only to showcase artistic talent but also to empower youth to become advocates for change, engaging with their communities and contributing to the discourse on child rights.

During the award ceremony, the young artists not only showcased their creative prowess but also took the time to explain the aspirations and motivations behind their compelling artworks.

In the opening address, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson, NCRC, expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Spanish Embassy. She said ‘Child rights are not just legal principles; they are the foundation upon which we build a compassionate and just society. Our partnership with the Spanish Embassy reflects a shared commitment to champion the cause of children’s rights in Pakistan. Today we are not only celebrating Universal Children’s Day but also affirming our dedication to fostering creativity, awareness, and dialogue surrounding the issues faced by our children.’ His Excellency Mr. Jose Antonio de Ory, the Ambassador of Spain, said “Everything this embassy, and myself, can do in defense of the rights and well-being of children seems to me to be a duty and that is why I immediately committed to collaborating in an activity that we have developed together.”

At the end of the ceremony, Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson, NCRC extended heartfelt appreciation to the students who actively participated, recognizing their time, effort, and creativity invested in addressing crucial child rights issues. The artwork produced during the competition is expected to provide invaluable insights, informing NCRC’s advocacy efforts and contributing to a more nuanced understanding of the challenges faced by children in Pakistan.

The ‘Color of Dreams’ Art Competition on Child Rights stands as a testament to the power of art and advocacy in creating positive change for the well-being and rights of children.