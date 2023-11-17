Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Bilawal sees solution to ills in departure from outmoded politics

Bilawal sees solution to ills in departure from outmoded politics
Web Desk
8:45 PM | November 17, 2023
National

Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari says the solution to the issues of inflation and unemployment lies in his party's victory in the upcoming elections. 

He highlights the party's historical dedication to serving the people and emphasised the sacrifices of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. 

Bilawal Bhutto pledged to address the economic challenges through collective efforts after recounting Benazir Bhutto's 30-year political struggle when she faced two dictators. 

Expressing dissatisfaction over seven decades of old politics, Bilawal Bhutto called for a new political approach, advocating for unity and a departure from outdated politics.  Seeking support, he emphasised the party's focus on fighting inflation, unemployment, and poverty, expressing trust in the people's power.

Bilawal Bhutto reaffirmed the party's focus that power belonged to the people and promised to fulfill the unfinished mission of Shaheed leaders in the upcoming election campaign. He criticised the pursuit of electables in old politics and emphasised the party's commitment to democracy and the people's welfare.
 
He announced that the party would arrange conventions in Peshawar, Dir and Chitral.

Afghanistan behind militant attacks in Pakistan: Achakzai

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023