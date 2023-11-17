Challenges faced by teachers in private schools

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping a well-educated soci­ety, yet in many private schools in Pakistan, they are denied their due rights and respect. In stark con­trast to Western countries where teachers are revered, Pakistani private school teachers often face torture, humiliation, and receive minimal salaries.

Teaching, considered a noble profession, is unfortunately treat­ed as a servile role by private school owners. Despite charging hefty fees, these schools exploit teachers, providing them with low salaries and subjecting them to unethical treatment, including public humiliation. This behav­ior not only negatively impacts teachers but also leaves a detri­mental impression on students, contributing to an illiterate and unethical society.

While the private school sec­tor thrives, with owners accu­mulating immense wealth, teach­ers are relegated to the status of mere salespeople. Despite exor­bitant fee hikes, teachers’ sala­ries remain dismally low, leading to dissatisfaction and discontent among educators. The key is­sues in the private sector, includ­ing poor salaries, disrespect, and autocratic administration, high­light the concerning treatment of teachers in these institutions.

ZUBAIR AMAN SAROHI,

Sindh.