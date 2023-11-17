Challenges faced by teachers in private schools

Teachers play a pivotal role in shaping a well-educated society, yet in many private schools in Pakistan, they are denied their due rights and respect. In stark contrast to Western countries where teachers are revered, Pakistani private school teachers often face torture, humiliation, and receive minimal salaries.
Teaching, considered a noble profession, is unfortunately treated as a servile role by private school owners. Despite charging hefty fees, these schools exploit teachers, providing them with low salaries and subjecting them to unethical treatment, including public humiliation. This behavior not only negatively impacts teachers but also leaves a detrimental impression on students, contributing to an illiterate and unethical society.
While the private school sector thrives, with owners accumulating immense wealth, teachers are relegated to the status of mere salespeople. Despite exorbitant fee hikes, teachers’ salaries remain dismally low, leading to dissatisfaction and discontent among educators. The key issues in the private sector, including poor salaries, disrespect, and autocratic administration, highlight the concerning treatment of teachers in these institutions.
ZUBAIR AMAN SAROHI,
Sindh.