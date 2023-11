HYDERABAD - Com­missioner Hyderabad, Syed Khalid Haider Shah asked the Deputy Commissioners to provide maximum relief to the people, particularly in the health and education sectors of their respective districts. Presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thurs­day, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to ensure daily visits to health and education centres in per­sons and point out the issues being faced by the people of their respective districts.