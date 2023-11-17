Commissioner inaugurates new route for Rawat fruit market

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha while inaugurating the new route from Swan Adda to Fruit Mandi Rawat on Thursday said that this route will bring convenience not only for those going to fruit market but other passengers as well.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shamsur Rahman, Secretary RTA Rashid Ali, Director Agriculture Culture Shahid Bukhari and a large number of transporters participated in this opening ceremony held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi. Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi said that more than forty years had passed but a big city like Rawalpindi still did not have its own Fruit/ Vegetable market.

Keeping this important need of the citizens in mind, a vegetable and fruit market was established near Rawat spreading over an area of 6.5 acres within four days. It is being improved with each passing day and also be expanded in the future. Chak Baili Road U-turn in front of Mandi will also be improved and widened. The business of buying and selling fruits and vegetables in the market is being done successfully, but the citizens were facing some problems in accessing the market, for which a new van route has been started.

In the first phase, route permits have been issued to 20 vehicles. Apart from this, along with metro track, feeder buses will also be started soon. Laiqat Ali Chatha further said that the prices of vegetables and fruits in Rawat’s vegetable and fruit market are 15-20% lower than the market and instructions have also been given to provide cold storage in the market. Four security guards have been deployed there in order to ensure the safety of the customers.

Along with this, 8-10 sweepers have been deployed in the market to improve the cleanliness situation. Shades have been prepared in the vegetable market. These sheds will be rent-free for the first four months, after which a suitable rent will be fixed. He further said that the establishment of the market was possible with the cooperation of the transporters and now together we will make it successful.

Laiqat said that a 5-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner Saddar to improve the services of the market and resolve the complaints of the citizens.