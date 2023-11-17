Commissioner praises security forces, tribesmen for peace

Mohmand - Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan of Peshawar Division acknowledged the sacrifices made by security forces and tribesmen in fostering lasting peace within the region. Speaking to the media during the inauguration of the Mohmand Cricket Sports Stadium in the Haleemzai tehsil of Mohmand district, he emphasized their crucial role in the area’s development.

“The security forces and tribesmen have contributed significantly to the restoration of peace in our region,” Commissioner Peshawar stated. He highlighted the immense potential of Mohmand’s youth in national and international sports competitions, commending the standard of the newly inaugurated Mohmand Cricket Sports Stadium, likening it to international venues. He also revealed the provincial government’s intent to involve the youth of tribal districts in positive and healthy activities by initiating Inter-district level Cricket competitions in Mohmand.

Commissioner Zubair Khan formally opened the Mohmand Cricket Sports Stadium by cutting the ribbon. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of notable figures including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohmand Dr Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Commandant Mohmand Rifles Col Furqan Shabbir, and Tehsil Chairman Hafiz Taj Wali, who joined as special guests. They participated in prize distribution among the outstanding players.

In the final match of the Mohmand T-Ten Cricket Tournament, Haleemzai Markhor secured victory, defeating Parang Ghar 11 by 18 runs, earning the championship title.

Hundreds of spectators, including local elders, youth, Mohmand administration, Mohmand Rifles personnel, and Mohmand Police, attended the thrilling final match of the Mohmand Cricket League. A prize distribution ceremony followed the match where Manzoor Khan, captain of Haleemzai Markhor, received the trophy on behalf of the winning team.