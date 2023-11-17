Friday, November 17, 2023
Committee to probe into purchase of Rs1b worth scanners

Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2023
PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the procurement and rationale behind the purchase of Rs one billion worth of body scanners by the previous government for six outsourced hospitals in the merged districts.

An official document revealed that the ex-FATA health department procured these body scanners in the fiscal year 2019-20 and installed them in six outsourced DHQ hospitals across merged districts. However, these scanners have remained non-functional since installation.

Each full-body scanner unit cost Rs 158 million, resulting in a total expenditure of Rs one billion for the purchase of six scanners at that time. 

The Health Department has tasked the fact-finding committee with determining the necessity of these full-body scanners for these hospitals. Additionally, the committee is mandated to investigate the reasons behind the scanners’ prolonged non-functionality over four to five years.

