Friday, November 17, 2023
Court extends Parvez Elahi’s judicial remand

Agencies
November 17, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A local court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi by 14 days in a case involving illegal appointments to the Punjab Assembly. Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid presided over the proceedings and allowed an application for a jail meeting of Parvez Elahi with his family and lawyers, besides scheduling the next hearing scheduled for November 30. The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had filed the case, accusing Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who hadn’t taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as then chief minister, Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments after receiving bribes. Simultaneously, in a money-laundering case by the FIA, a special court (Central) adjourned the hearing against Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, until November 30. Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was presented before the court, and the FIA’s counsel urged declaring Moonis Elahi a proclaimed offender, citing un-executed arrest warrants. The counsel proposed Moonis’s arrest through Interpol and the acquisition of his red warrants. The court, after considering the arguments, postponed further proceedings to November 30.

Agencies

