Court grants physical remand of fake FIA officer

Peshawar - In a recent turn of events, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Corruption Circle in Peshawar apprehended an individual masquerading as an FIA officer, engaging in illicit activities by blackmailing government officials and the general public.

Sajjad Hussain, a resident of Haripur district, was nabbed red-handed by a vigilant FIA team in front of the NAB KP building. The team, comprising Sub-Inspectors Naheed Bilal and Muhammad Sohail along with Constable Mushtaq, made the arrest and recovered incriminating evidence from Hussain’s possession, including two mobile phones, counterfeit CNICs, a forged FIA service card, and an illegal weapon.

Hussain, a former motor mechanic, had a history of perpetrating similar crimes, having previously served over five years in a case filed against him in Abbottabad.

His modus operandi involved contacting government officials through various WhatsApp numbers, leveraging these fake identities to demand cash, valuable goods, and even gold under the guise of conducting fake inquiries.