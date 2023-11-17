Creating Connections

The appointment of Hina Jillani as one of the 11 commissioners in the newly established ‘Commission on Social Connection’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) stands as a significant achievement, not only for her but also for Pakistan on the global stage. Jillani’s inclusion underscores her distinguished role as a senior advocate and human rights defender, elevating Pakistan’s position in addressing the critical global issue of loneliness.

Her nomination is symbolic of Pakistan’s substantial involvement in addressing the prevalent global issue of loneliness. In today’s interconnected yet socially distant world, loneliness has emerged as a pressing health threat affecting all age groups. Pakistan’s prominent position in this commission accentuates its commitment to comprehending and confronting social isolation challenges.

The impact of migration on family structures in countries like Pakistan emphasises the urgency to address these issues, as younger generations migrate, leaving their elderly parents vulnerable to isolation. This nomination serves as a beacon, highlighting the need to address evolving societal dynamics impacting social connections.

Jillani’s pivotal role in this influential commission signifies Pakistan’s active engagement in global initiatives aimed at enhancing social well-being and mental health on a broader scale as well. By engaging in this three-year initiative, the WHO Commission will assess and analyse the pivotal role of social connection in improving health and well-being across all ages.

The significance of addressing social isolation and loneliness is underscored by its impact on physical and mental health. Research findings indicate that one in four older people experiences social isolation, while 5–15% of adolescents encounter loneliness, figures likely to be underestimated. The lack of social connection poses health risks equivalent to better-known risk factors, underlining its gravity.

As the Commission delves into defining a global agenda on social connection, Pakistan’s active participation in this endeavour is crucial. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated social isolation, highlighting the need for evidence-based solutions for countries, communities, and individuals. Pakistan’s representation in this global effort accentuates the nation’s commitment to fostering social connections and combatting loneliness, stressing the imperative of fostering social connections for a healthier and more resilient society.