Dairy, livestock sectors vital to strengthen economy: Minister

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Livestock Minister Ibrahim Hassan Murad has said no doubt dairy and livestock are important sectors and can play significant role in strengthening country’s economy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Dairy Expo 2023 here on Thursday, he said dairy and livestock were important components of rural population. He interacted with people at the show and asked about their interest in dairy products.

Organiser Hafiz Waseem told the minister that more than 50,000 people visited the Expo during two days. Stalls related to feeding, breeding, machinery, medicines and others were set up while government and other welfare organisations had also set up stalls.

The minister said the expo would help farmers get awareness about the latest technology. The Dairy Asia Expo would enable in bringing modernisation in dairy sector, he added.

