DC Larkana visits government dispensary at bhamanplot village

LARKANA - Deputy Commissioner(DC) Larkana, Javaid Ahmed Kumbhar on Thursday visited the Gov­ernment (PPHI) dispensary at Bhamanplot village of Ratodero Taluka(Larkana) and inspected facilities be­ing provided to the patients. During the visit, he checked the various sections PPHI dispensary and found all the staff available at the time of the visit. He directed the dispensary administration to the provision of better healthcare facilities to the patients and also to ensure cleanliness in the dispensary so that patients may not face problems. The DC said that providing basic health fa­cilities to every citizen was the top priority of the Sindh government, adding that no compromise would be made on healthcare facilities.