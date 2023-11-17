Delegation of Embassy of Kuwait visits Islamabad Safe City

Islamabad-A high-ranking delegation from Kuwait Embassy Islamabad visited Safe City Islamabad and met with the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, a public relations officer said on Thursday. He said that the delegation was briefed on the state-of-the-art cameras and visited the police operations center hall. ICCPO highlighted the comprehensive procedures and benefits and emphasized the role of Safe City Islamabad in various sectors. On the occasion, the SSP Safe City Islamabad was also present.

The ICCPO informed the high-ranking officials of the Kuwait Embassy and the Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern technological projects. He issued directives to enhance the security of embassies and further strengthen the capabilities of the police operations center. The delegation was briefed on the functionality and effectiveness of Safe City cameras in the city, contributing to the safety, crime prevention and protection of citizens lives and property. 42% of crimes in the city are solved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Cameras that identify faces on internal and external routes play a crucial role in identifying suspicious elements. ICCPO emphasized that the protection of foreign ambassadors and delegations is a top priority for Islamabad Capital Police within the federal capital. The delegation expressed confidence in the security arrangements by Islamabad Capital Police, and ICCPO presented a shield to the senior officer of the Kuwait Embassy at the end of the visit. Also, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, visited Safe City Islamabad along with the Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement, he informed. He said that during this occasion, the CPO Safe City, the SSP Safe City, and the SSP (Counter Terrorism) were present. ICCPO informed the Director of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) that Safe City Islamabad is playing a crucial role in various sectors through innovative technical projects. He further conveyed that directives have been issued to enhance the security of embassies by the officers of the Police Operations Center. He also stated that the functioning and effectiveness of Safe City cameras in the city have a significant impact on the safety of the city, prevention of crimes and protection of life and property of the citizens.