Dengue outbreak: 223 new cases in Punjab

LAHORE - Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, as 223 new cases were recorded on Thursday. According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 12,268 confirmed dengue cases were reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.Lahore took the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 5,412 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,533, Multan with 1,215,Gujranwala with 1,200 and Faisalabad with 653 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 95 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 18, Multan with 37, Gujranwala with 28, Faisalabad with 20, Sheikhupura with 8, Sargodha with 03,Toba Tek Singh with 02 and Chiniot with 02 new Dengue cases. Meanwhile,Kasur, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Chakwal, Gujrat, Rahimyar Khan, Vehari, Jhang, Pakpattan and Rajanpur each reported a case of dengue within 24 hours. Currently, 173 Dengue patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 80 of them in Lahore district hospitals. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that were working tirelessly to combat this outbreak. For those in need of Dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were crucial to contain the alarming spread of Dengue in Punjab.