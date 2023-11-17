Friday, November 17, 2023
Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world action against Israel: Ashrafi

November 17, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Pakistani Diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Thursday said the current situation in Palestine was the world’s most pressing issue. Addressing a press conference, he emphasized that the Pakistani Government’s stance was unequivocal - Palestinians must receive their rightful justice. He highlighted the dire conditions at the Al-Shifa Hospital with Israelis even not sparing new born kids, and asserted that the conflict was not a religious war but a battle between the oppressors and the oppressed. The Government of Pakistan, Ashrafi said, was actively engaged, with the Army Chief pledging full support to the Palestinian ambassador.

