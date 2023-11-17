District administration removes encroachment near school on public complaints

HYDERABAD - The district administration has taken action to remove ille­gal encroachment on public complaints near a school in Qasimabad. According to a handout issued on Thurs­day, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tariq Qureshi took note of public com­plaints and directed As­sistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa to address the issue of encroachment near a pri­vate school in Al-Rahman Society Qasimabad. Follow­ing his directives, the anti-encroachment force and the relevant police have removed the encroachment under the supervision of AC Qasimabad and cleared the specified area.