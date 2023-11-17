Economy revives following deal with IMF, reforms : Shamshad

Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar says Pakistan’s economic activities have been enhanced following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the successful implementation of reforms.

Talking to media in Islamabad, she said the reforms also led to the improvement of the business environment besides boosting the investors’ confidence.

She said the government would continue its efforts to achieve the stability of the overall economy and balanced growth, by reducing debts and carrying out development priorities as well as governance reforms in government enterprises.