Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Elahi gets B-class facilities in Adiala Jail

Elahi gets B-class facilities in Adiala Jail
Web Desk
8:56 PM | November 17, 2023
National

Lahore High Court Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Parvez Elahi's plea for complete facilities, including B-class amenities, in the jail.

Advocate Sardar Abdul Razaq Khan represented Chaudhry Parvez Elahi during the proceedings, where a report from the Punjab Home Secretary and the Adiala Jail Superintendent was presented.

It was ensured that the former Chief Minister would receive all the facilities of the B-class prisoners. He may enjoy home made food and twice a week family meeting.

Sardar Abdul Raziq Khan informed the court that Parvez Elahi was granted B-class facilities in the jail.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan disposed of the petition.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023