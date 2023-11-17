Experts stress provision of child rights amidst climate change impacts

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a multi-stakeholders national consultation session have called for collective responsibility of all stakeholders to play their effective role for ensuring the rights and well-being of every child so that national progress is secured.

The consultation sessions titled “For every child, Every Right” was organized by the International Rescue Committee (IRC), in collaboration with National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), here on Thursday.

The Universal Children’s Day is an annual day of action for children marking the adoption of the convention on the rights of child. Children’s rights are human rights. But in too many places today, children’s rights are under threat. Chairperson NCRC Ayesha Raza Farooq in her opening remarks, noted that the impact of climate change on children was a matter that demands our collective attention and today’s consultation provided a platform for us to engage in a meaningful dialogue, share insights, and develop strategies that would resonate beyond this room.

Guest of Honour Khalil George, Caretaker Minister for Human Rights in his keynote speech, said that our commitment to the rights of unregistered children must go beyond rhetoric. It requires concrete actions, innovative policies, and collaborative efforts from all stakeholders involved, she expressed.

Inousa Kabore, Deputy Representative UNCIEF, in her keynote speech, observed that climate change causes the health and wellbeing of children to be affected, especially those living in high-risk areas of the country. Children are the brunt of climate change, every year the effect has been seen to double. Disrupting education, malnutrition, water borne diseases. Over 3 million children are street vendors in Pakistan and the number of out of school children in Pakistan is estimated at 28 million, she added.

The esteemed panellists deliberated upon the impending impact of climate change on child protection, education, psychosocial health of the children in Pakistan. The consultation highlighted the challenges faced by children affected by climate change, focusing on the aftermath of the floods in 2022.

Shabnam Baloch, Country Director IRC-Pakistan, observed that the collaboration between the International Rescue Committee and the National Commission on the Rights of Child demonstrated a united effort to address the pressing issues faced by the children of Pakistan and work towards effective solutions that were inclusive and sustainable.