Foreign Policy Nuances

Localised security challenges for Pakistan are a major irritant in its relationship with Afghanistan. The reluctance of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan to settle the issue of Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is pushing the relationship towards sourness. TTP’s attacks, majorly targeting the armed and security forces of Pakistan, have continued since they started resurging after the Taliban regime took control of Kabul. This is a security challenge that Pakistan aims to eliminate completely. But the Taliban regime’s extension of safe sanctuaries to TTP inside Afghanistan is a big trouble right now.

The decision to repatriate refugees is Pakistan’s stance and policy to deal with this security challenge step by step. Denial to cooperate from the Taliban regime may push Pakistan towards the option of carrying cross-border strikes to dismantle its enemy – the TTP. Initially supportive of the Taliban regime, the TTP issue has led Pakistan’s top officials and diplomats to criticise Afghanistan’s Taliban regime more openly. At present, caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has expressed the need for a legitimate government in the neighbouring country.

The overall regional landscape can utilise cooperation and connectivity more than anything else. The caretaker PM rightly pointed out that India’s economic might is not an issue but priority must be on institutionalised peace so that other countries in the region can also progress in an air of peace and security. But before the notions of connectivity can be materialised, the impending issues such as the TTP have to be addressed. Apart from seeking resolution of such irritants, Pakistan’s foreign policy seeks a balance between its relations with China and the US.

A balanced foreign policy is Pakistan’s best bet in a world of complex alliances and multilateralism. The resonance of this in the policy and official circles is promising. A lot of criticism is often raised on some foreign policy decisions of the past. But it is high time that the country walks out of those shadows and pursues its interests and security in strategically smart ways.