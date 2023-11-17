Friday, November 17, 2023
Former foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan passes away

Former foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan passes away
Web Desk
11:49 PM | November 17, 2023
Former National Assembly speaker and ex-foreign minister Gohar Ayub Khan passed away after a brief illness on Friday. He was 86.

Omar Ayub Khan, Secretary General of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister, confirmed the death of his father on social media.

The funeral will be offered tomorrow (Saturday) at 3:00pm at Village Rehana, District Haripur.

He was the son of former president and field marshal Ayub Khan and played an influential role in sustaining his father’s presidential rule after the 1965 presidential election.

Gohar Ayub Khan was a politician, business oligarch, retired army officer, and conservative figure of the Pakistan Muslim League, who held ministerial positions during the tenure of prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1700206766.jpg

