Gender equality, protection of minorities’ rights PMLN manifesto

Implementation on Gender equality, women's empowerment, and protection of minority rights are the policy agendas in the manifesto of Pakistan Muslim League-N, said Raheela Khadim Hussain the member of the PMLN election manifesto committee in an event on Thursday in Lahore was organised by Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) with the Collaboration of Shah Hussain.

Women from civil society, Transgender and political members from minority communities were present on the occasion. They presented their suggestions. Most of the participants said that our country is over legislative , implementation is dire need of hour.

On the occasion, Bushra Khaliq , Executive Director of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) said that it is essential to review the specific manifestos of the parties during each election cycle for detailed insights into their commitments on these issues with their people.

Bushra Khaliq , the executive director WISE, said that all political parties are active as elections are approaching. She said that the women should give suggestions to political parties regarding human rights , women rights and transgender rights in the manifestos of political parties .

Bushra lauded the PMLN and said that PMLN had given Women power package 2014. Women were given the role of administrative, fiscal etc and we are eyewitness to these achievements. Women on wheels was a success of PMLN. Many changes were brought in by the police. Social and economic issues need to be addressed. She further added that diversity is considered the beauty of democracy and democracy will be strengthened, when inclusivity could be observed in the manifesto of political parties in Pakistan. Bushra Khaliq added that the manifesto is like a backbone for any political party. Voters think about the manifesto of the party before casting their vote. Bushra Khaliq added that manifestos should be more transgender, women, and minorities friendly So that its citizens play their role without any discrimination for the development of humanity.

In the event Amaranth Randhawa said that development is conditioned with education. We are from the Valmiki community. Doors of education were closed on us by every ruler and government as well. We should be given representation in assembly. Seats are fixed for Kalaishi, Parsi and Sikhs. Schedule casts were not given any seats. He demanded representation for the Valmiki community.

Raheela Khadim Hussain said that a general election would be held in February. PMLN discusses the manifesto with people before elections . In 2018 and 2013 , we discussed our manifesto with common people so that their demands could be part of the manifesto and after the election we could fulfil it. She further added that PMLN has decided to recognise the minority wing, six months ago. According to her 26000 minority members are registered with PMLN . Deprivation of the minority is there, she added. To address the issues, we took minority’s women to the mainstream, added Raheela.

PMLN is leading in Punjab all political parties. Women rights, local government, and human rights are top priority of PMLN. Legislation is there on human rights. We will include the development of minorities when they come into power. We also made a survey, PMLN had achieved 7.6 points which were mentioned in manifestos and termed it a great success.

I am organizing the minority wing and candidates. PMLN had given two percent quota jobs to minorities. Quotas will be increased two to five percent. Special events including Christmas, Easter etc were protected under the PMLN manifesto. Raheela said that we always promoted minority communities regardless of their groups.

On the occasion Neeli Rana said that schools were opened for transgenders which was good but it needs to be functional . Neeli further added that No member from transgender community was taken by the political parties. She demanded representation in assemblies and said that Jobs should be provided to the community.

Ambreen Fatima , said that women caucus and committees were very active in the PMLN era. Now it should be active. She demanded that chairpersons in NCSW and PCSW must be appointed . Legislation on forced conversation must be done. Local government must be strengthened and 33 percent representations be given them, she added.

Azam Malik, convenor of Shah Hussain Regional Network, demanded Implementation on Home based workers and domestic workers be ensured in the manifesto of all political parties. He further demanded that 33 percent women representation must be ensured. Legislation to end child marriages was demanded by him. He demanded land rights for women in the manifesto. According to him Comprehensive universal social protection should be included.

Raheel Khadim Hussain of PMLN said that she had noted all kinds of suggestions and concluded that most of the suggestions would be part of the manifesto of PMLN.