Gold rates dip by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was sold at Rs214,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs214,800 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs428 to Rs183,728 from Rs184,156, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,417 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs30 to Rs2,550, whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs25.72 to Rs2,186.21. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $1,986 from $1,988, the association reported.