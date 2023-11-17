Govt allocates Rs1.3b for advancing Sialkot tannery zone project

SIALKOT - The Sialkot Tannery Zone Project receives a boost with a significant allocation of funds, including Rs 300 million for the purchase of 400 acres of land by the Department of Environmental Protection Punjab. The Punjab Small Industry Corporation contributes Rs500 million for a grid station, while an additional Rs 500 million is allocated for natural gas. The Ministry of Commerce Pakistan supports the initiative with a substantial Rs 1 billion 170million soft loan specifically for civil works and infrastructure development.

The objective of the project is to relocate more than 350 tanneries causing pollution in Sialkot city to the designated tannery zone. The aim is to create an environment conducive to producing world-class leather that aligns with national and international environmental quality standards. Project Manager Muhammad Atif provides updates, indicating significant progress in various aspects of the project, including the completion of the boundary wall, main gate, site office, stores, flood protection bund, and the cleaning and capacity enhancement of Dogri Nallah II.

However, concerns are raised by figures like Sohail Khawar Mir, Chairman of the Democratic Group in the Sialkot Chamber, emphasizing the need for effective utilization of the allocated funds to ensure timely completion of the project. The city’s environmental health is at stake, and strict actions, as per the Protection of Environment Act, are warned against tannery owners who fail to comply with the prescribed timeline for construction and relocation to the Sialkot Tannery Zone.