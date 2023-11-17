Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Govt vows to resolve tourism related issues: Wasi

APP
November 17, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Minister of State for Tourism, Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs Wasi Shah Thursday said that the government was committed to resolve the issues of tourism sector through better cooperation and joint efforts.  
He expressed these views while giving an interview to the famous media house Warner Brothers at World Travel Market London, said that all possible cooperation for the development of tourism was foremost priority of the government besides taking practical steps to promote tourism, said a news release issued here. 
He said that there were immense opportunities for tourism in Pakistan which needed to be exploited. The government was not only welcoming the foreign tourists to the beautiful valleys but also providing protection to them, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023