HEC announces Chinese Scholarships for year 2024-25  

ISLAMABAD - The Chinese Scholarship Council is offering Pakistani students and scholars to study and conduct research at Chinese universities.

According to the details, the scholarships were being offered through the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan in the academic year 2024–25. Designated Chinese universities offer a wide variety of academic programs in science, engineering, agriculture, medicine, economics, legal studies, management, education, history, literature, philosophy, fine arts, etc. for scholarship recipients at all levels.

Qualified applicants can apply for scholarships for undergraduate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral/phd programs in their respective fields of study.

For more information and an online application, the students were asked to visit HEC website.