Higher Education Sports Event 2023 & 2024 held

SIALKOT - Sialkot witnessed a spirited display of athleticism as the Higher Education Sports Event for 2023 and 2024 unfolded at Govt Allama Iqbal College for Women. Dr Ansir Azhar, Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Colleges Punjab, announced that a commendable total of 63,837 male students and 62,463 female students from across Punjab actively participated in the sports events conducted at the college level. The event, held in the second phase at Govt Allama Iqbal College for Women, reached its pinnacle during the prize distribution ceremony. Notable attendees included Principal Zubia Zahoor, Principal Khalil Toor, Principal Mujahid Bukhari, Professor Anjum Kaleem, Principal Ayesha Younis, Principal Amra Aziz, Principal Gulzeb Waqas, and Malik Ahsan Additional, DPI Colleges Punjab. The Deputy Director Colleges Sialkot, Junaid Aftab, Irfan Khan, and educators from various institutions worldwide also graced the occasion.