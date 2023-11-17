Hundreds of illegal Afghans return home via Torkham border

Khyber - Following a 15-day grace period past the deadline, significant movement has been observed as 512 Afghan families, totalling 2225 individuals, have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan via the Torkham border crossing. This repatriation surge occurred well after the stipulated deadline had elapsed, indicating a proactive response from the Afghan community residing in Pakistan.

As of Thursday, the repatriation process saw 967 Afghan nationals— comprising men, women, and children—fulfilling their data filing requirements at the Holding Center in Landi Kotal. Simultaneously, an additional 1025 individuals received expedited repatriation through the Torkham crossing, a directive facilitated by special orders. These individuals, transported directly from Peshawar to the border, marked a focused effort to streamline the repatriation process.

Meanwhile, efforts to curb unlawful Afghan residency within Pakistan have intensified. With 233 Afghan nationals identified as residing unlawfully within the country, authorities took swift action, deporting them back to Afghanistan. Security agencies have amplified their vigilance and crackdown on illegal Afghan immigrants, specifically targeting regions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mansehra, and other districts.