Hyderabad police arrest 3 suspects in injured condition

HYDERABAD-The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected criminals with injuries in different areas of the city during alleged police encounters on Thursday. According to the police spokesman, the B-Section police had an encounter with a dacoit group near the Christian colony cemetery, the motorcycle-riding accused tried to escape and attack when stopped by the police, and during the exchange of fire, one of the accused Zohaib alias Haq Nawaz Khaskheli was arrested with injury while the accomplice of the accused escaped on a motorcycle.

Police informed, that the accused belongs to an active dacoit group, which has been involved in various dacoit incidents in recent days. On the other hand, Hatri police encountered criminals while patrolling Chang Road. According to the police official, four armed suspects were standing on Chang Road to commit a crime and during the attempt to apprehend them, a police encounter took place, resulting in one suspect being arrested in injured condition with a weapon, the other three escaped.

The arrested suspect, identified as Sheeraz Nazamani, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. In another encounter, during a morning patrol, the Hussainabad police stopped two suspicious individuals riding a motorcycle to check them, but fearing arrest, they opened fire on the police. In response, during the police action, one suspect Amaan Kachi was apprehended in injured condition and taken into custody along with a weapon, while his accomplice managed to escape.

PROF. DR SHAH ALI UL QADR ELECTED AS PRESIDENT KUTS FOR 2023-24

Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr of Teachers’ Alliance for Good Governance was elected as the President of the Karachi University Teachers’ Society by securing 328 votes while Professor Dr Solaha Rehman from Karachi University Teachers’ Forum got 179 votes for the same position.

Meanwhile, Dr Zubair from TAGG was elected as the Vice President of KUTS by securing 338 votes and Dr Sadiq Ali Khan of KUTF received 174 votes whereas Dr Asad Tanoli from TAGG bagged 304 votes and became a KUTS Secretary and his opponent Dr S. M. Jamal got 202 votes.

For the post of Treasurer, Dr Nida Ali of TAGG managed 277 votes and KUTF’s candidate Taha Bin Niaz had 221 votes.

The candidates of TAGG for the position of Joint Secretaries, Dr Maroof Bin Rauf collected 309 votes and Dr Faisal Awan 285 votes while KUTF’s candidates Dr M. Ayaz had 222 votes and Dr Farrukh Rafiq got 198 votes.

The counting of the votes for the election of the executive council was in progress till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected president and the office bearers of the KUTS.