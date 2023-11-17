IHC extends stay orders in cipher case against Imran

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended its stay orders in the proceedings against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the cipher case pending before a special court. A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz issued the directions while hearing an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) moved by the Chairman PTI against a single-member bench’s decision that had approved Imran’s jail trial. During the hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared in court, while the PTI chief was represented by Salman Akram Raja. The AGP stated that he would first assist the court on the maintainability of the appeal and in this connection, he referred to the decision of the Chief Justice of IHC in the bail plea of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and read it out. Awan said that the single bench has written that the jail trial should also be an open trial. At this, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that an open trial means an open trial, which is open to everyone. The single bench wrote that the earlier trial would not be nullified. He further said that the single bench had clarified that the jail trial was an open trial. At this, the court asked if the two notifications issued about the jail trial were in accordance with the law. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that an open trial means that it will be open to everyone. The AGP said that the notification of the jail trial was issued in view of the death threats to Imran Khan. He added that the first notification was issued when he was in the Attock Jail, then the investigation report of the cipher case was submitted on October 2, and the suspects were indicted on October 23. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that an intra-court appeal may be filed on the verdict on Shah Mahmood’s application and if it is submitted, the relevant bench will see it. He added that when a verdict on Imran Khan’s application was announced, he was in Adiala Jail, adding that there could have been security issues in bringing him from the jail to court. The judge said that now that he has been transferred to Adiala Jail, the situation has changed.