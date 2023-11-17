Israel takes Gaza port, battles Hamas fighters

GAZA STRIP/ GENEVA - Israeli troops on Thursday advanced their campaign to destroy Hamas in Gaza, fighting gun battles and taking control of a key port a day after a raid on the territory’s main hospital. The ground campaign has taken aim at key sites like Gaza government buildings and infrastructure, but also the Al-Shifa hospital that Israel says sits atop a Hamas command centre -- a charge the group denies. Bombardment thundered and gunfire rattled in besieged Gaza, AFP live video showed, while Israel’s ambassador the United Nations branded as “meaningless” a UN Security Council resolution calling for “extended” pauses in fighting. The Israeli army said Thursday its troops had taken “operational control” of the port at Gaza City in the territory’s north, showing at least a dozen tanks and groups of soldiers massed on the coast near Gaza City.

Israel has concentrated its heavy bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza City, announcing this week the seizure of the parliament building, government offices and Hamas police headquarters. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks of October 7, which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The Israeli military says 51 of its troops have been killed in Gaza since fighting began. But with the Hamasrun health ministry saying the death toll from the offensive has now topped 11,500, including thousands of children, calls for a truce are mounting.

The UN human rights chief on Thursday decried serious allegations of international law violations in the Israel-Hamas war and suggested an international investigation was needed. Volker Turk said “extremely serious allegations of multiple and profound breaches of international humanitarian law, whoever commits them, demand rigorous investigation and full accountability”. Turk was speaking after a visit last week to the Middle East, where he warned that both sides were committing war crimes in the deadly conflict. “Where national authorities prove unwilling or unable to carry out such investigations, and where there are contested narratives on particularly significant incidents, international investigation is called for,” he said in a briefing to UN member states in Geneva. Turk was unable to go to Israel or the Palestinian territories despite having requested access. Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas in retaliation for the attacks of October 7, which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians. Hamas also took around 240 people hostage, among them elderly people and young children. Israel’s relentless bombardment and ground offensive in Gaza has killed more than 11,500 people, also mainly civilians and including thousands of children, according to the Hamasrun health ministry.