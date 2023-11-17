Journalists conferred ICRC Humanitarian Reporting Awards

Karachi - Media persons have been conferred awards for their outstanding contributions in the field of humanitarian reporting at the ‘Humanitarian Reporting Awards 2023’ ceremony held here yesterday.

The ceremony was organized by the Centre for Excellence in Journalism at the Institute of Business Administration (CEJIBA) in collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The awards event - held for the seventh year running - highlights and promotes ethical, accurate, and responsible reporting on humanitarian issues including violence against healthcare workers, disaster reporting, issues related to persons with disabilities, disaster response/preparedness, population movement (refugees/ IDPs), climate change impact, etc.

This year, the awards were conferred in four categories: Mainstream Broadcast (Urdu & Regional languages); Mainstream Print (Urdu and regional languages); Mainstream Print (English), and Online (English, Urdu & Regional languages) for news stories written or produced between October 17, 2022, to September 25, 2023.

The CEJ-IBA’s Humanitarian Reporting Awards 2023 recognized outstanding talent in four categories. Sidra Dar from Voice of America secured the top honour in Mainstream Broadcast (Urdu and regional languages), with Saher Baloch from BBC Urdu as the runner-up. Iqra Ashiq, Assistant Multimedia Producer, emerged victorious in Mainstream Print (Urdu and regional languages), with Saadia Ubaid Khan as the runner-up. Hira Saeed Farooqui, a Product Development Associate/Freelancer, claimed the winner’s spot in Mainstream Print (English), while Ayaz Khan was recognized as the deserving runner- up. In the Online (English, Urdu & Regional languages) category, Shabina Faraz, a Freelancer Journalist, claimed the top honour, and Somaiyah Hafeez, another Freelance Journalist, secured the runner-up position. These individuals showcased exceptional journalistic skills and contributed significantly to ethical and responsible reporting.

This year, the CEJ and ICRC also honoured the work of three citizen journalists who highlighted the plight of the underserved through video stories. Their entries were selected from a total of 60 submissions received from across the country, by renowned journalists Haroon Rashid and Sana Gulzar.

Naeem Ahmed was honored with the Citizen Storyteller Award, with Afreen Zehra and Uzair Surhio recognized as the runner-up recipients.

In his remarks, Nicolas Lambert, head of the ICRC’s delegation in Pakistan emphasized the importance of “access to timely and accurate information in a humanitarian crisis” as it can “help save lives”.

“We are proud of our partnership with CEJ for The Humanitarian Reporting Initiative which has enabled the training of journalists from across Pakistan on the importance of ethical, factual, and empathetic reporting on issues of humanitarian concerns,” he said.