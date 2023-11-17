Journey of development will continue: Mayor Wahab

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that 32 roads would be inaugurated in the next ten days and the journey of development will continue. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of Iqbal Park in Block 14 Gulberg Town here.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, People’s Party Central District President Masroor Ahsan, General Secretary Dil Muhammad, Saif Yar Khan, Shahzad Majeed and other elected representatives and workers were also present on this occasion. Earlier, Murtaza Wahab along with Deputy Mayor Karachi inaugurated the Iqbal Park to be built on an area of about 5 acres under the Karachi Mega Project in Federal B Area District Central.

Speaking on the occasion, he said many parks had been built at different places to provide recreational facilities to people, in this park built in the central district, a walking track and a parking area have also been built besides a cricket and football ground. He said that we laid the foundation stone of this park at the end of June this year and inaugurated it today. He said that this project was part of the provision of civic services in Karachi. Quality facilities should be provided at local level , this park is an asset of the people here and you have to support us to maintain it, he said. He said that the project proved the fact that we were doing development work across the city without discrimination. Bakhtiari Youth Center is being constructed fast in North Nazimabad and underpass is being constructed at Meena Bazar Karimabad, we go out everyday and work in one place or another.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there was a problem of garbage collection in Karachi, which has been solved and the situation has been improved. He said that the construction of roads and star ground in Malir will provide convenience to the citizens.