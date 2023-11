MANSEHRA - In an official announcement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF ) Thursday announced its candidates for two National Assembly seats in Mansehra for upcoming general elections. According to the declaration, Maulana Syed Abdul Qadir Shah is set to contest NA-14 Mansehra 1, while Mufti Naseer Mahmood Khan has been nominated as the candidate for NA-15 Mansehra 2.