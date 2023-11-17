Karachi police register murder case of biomechanical engineer 

KARACHI - A murder case of a biomechanical engineer has been registered in the Sachal Scheme 33 area of Karachi on Thursday. According to the details, on the complaint of Fahimuddin Sheikh, the relative of the victim, a murder case of biomechanical engineer Sohaib Nasir has been registered in Sachal police station, Karachi. Fahimuddin in his complaint stated that he received a call from his sister when he was on duty, informing him about his brother-in-law’s accident, upon arriving at the hospital, he found his brother-in-law had passed away