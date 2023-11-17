Friday, November 17, 2023
Karachi police register murder case of biomechanical engineer 

Agencies
November 17, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - A murder case of a biome­chanical engineer has been registered in the Sachal Scheme 33 area of Kara­chi on Thursday. Accord­ing to the details, on the complaint of Fahimuddin Sheikh, the relative of the victim, a murder case of biomechanical engineer Sohaib Nasir has been reg­istered in Sachal police sta­tion, Karachi. Fahimuddin in his complaint stated that he received a call from his sister when he was on duty, informing him about his brother-in-law’s accident, upon arriving at the hospi­tal, he found his brother-in-law had passed away

