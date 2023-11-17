Karachi Safe City Project to be functional from January: Minister

KARACHI-Sindh Caretaker Minister for Home & Prisons Department Brig Haris Nawaz (retd), has announced to make Karachi Safe City Project functional from January next year which will provide a big relief to the citizens of Karachi from street crimes.

The Safe City Project is a must to make Karachi a Safe City. He added that due to the expulsion of illegal immigrants, the crime rate in the city has also come down. Addressing members of SITE Association of Industry, Haris Nawaz said that COAS is concerned on economic issues of the country. Green Pakistan initiative is one of them. In addition, Mines & Mineral need to explore. We have trillion-dollar reserves in various parts of the country such as Quetta, Balochistan, and Sindh.

â€oeTo make Karachi a peaceful and business friendly city is my aim. We are making efforts to make Karachi crime-free to the maximum extent. Action is also being taken against drug traffickers in the SITE areaâ€. The police personnel on special duties are also being returned to join the force which will redress the issue of shortage of Nafriâ in SITE area the Minister added.

In response to complaints of traffic congestion at Entry/Exit points of SITE, particularly at Nazimabad and Shershah, the Minister issued instructions to clear the road within one week.

On the suggestion of Jawed Bilwani, the Minister advised to call a joint meeting of concerned Deputy Commissioners and SSPs in the office of the Association in the next week. The Minister assured full cooperation to the members of the Association.

SAI President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, welcoming the Chief Guest, presented a brief introduction of the SITE area. Briefing on SITE Association Fire Station, he requested the Minister to provide sufficient number of staff required to run SITE Association Fire Station on 24 hoursâ€™ basis together with the trained firefighters. He also requested the Minister to share details of training being impacted by the Civil Defense department to the Fire Department staff, for circulation among members of the Association to benefit.