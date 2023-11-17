KP, Punjab eye mutual growth through economic partnership

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, recently convened with Punjab’s caretaker ministers to foster business opportunities and collaboration, aiming at mutual economic growth in both provinces.

During the meeting, the ministers engaged with the business community and the Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Peshawar. They particularly delved into potential business ventures, with a special focus on the agriculture sector. Emphasizing the favourable investment climate in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Chaudhary assured the provision of necessary facilities for investors. He underscored the substantial potential for establishing new factories in special economic zones and industrial estates, extending these opportunities to women investors as well.

Punjab’s caretaker Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Agriculture, SM Tanveer, highlighted Punjab’s surplus wheat and offered to supply it to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He further outlined the caretaker government’s agriculture-centric strategy, aiming to rejuvenate the national economy. Additionally, Tanveer mentioned the ongoing development of a ten-year plan in consultation with stakeholders to fortify the growth of the agricultural sector. Stressing the pivotal role of business activities in stabilizing the economy, Tanveer urged collective efforts for national progress and prosperity. He assured that Punjab’s government is fully committed to supporting industrialists and encouraging new investments in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and industrial estates.