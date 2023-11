KARACHI - The University of Karachi an­nounced the results of BA Part- II and both parts (Regular) Annual Examina­tion 2022. According to the gazette issued, 5, 229 can­didates were registered and 4, 980 students appeared in the exams of which 693 candidates were declared passed with the first divi­sion, 1, 256 students with the second division, and one candidate managed to clear the papers with the third division. The overall pass percentage was 39.16 per cent.