Lahore to receive artificial rain on Nov 28

LAHORE - The Punjab government has planned to induce artificial rain in Lahore on November 28 amid deteriorating smog and air quality.

The government took the decision to combat the increasing smog in the city. The Punjab caretaker chief minister chaired a special meeting in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that the artificial rain will be induced in the city on Nov 28 in order to control the increasing smog.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government declared a health emergency due to the prevailing smog conditions and opted to shut down educational institutions, markets and offices in eight districts of Punjab on Saturday. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the implementation of Section 144 in eight districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad. Consequently, educational institutions, both public and private, offices, cinemas, parks, and restaurants will remain closed on Saturday. Additionally, markets will also be closed on Saturday.