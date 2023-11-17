Friday, November 17, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore to receive artificial rain on Nov 28

Our Staff Reporter
November 17, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has planned to induce artificial rain in Lahore on November 28 amid deteriorating smog and air quality.

The government took the decision to combat the increasing smog in the city. The Punjab caretaker chief minister chaired a special meeting in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting that the artificial rain will be induced in the city on Nov 28 in order to control the increasing smog.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government declared a health emergency due to the prevailing smog conditions and opted to shut down educational institutions, markets and offices in eight districts of Punjab on Saturday. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the implementation of Section 144 in eight districts including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Hafizabad. Consequently, educational institutions, both public and private, offices, cinemas, parks, and restaurants will remain closed on Saturday. Additionally, markets will also be closed on Saturday.

Action stressed to control polythene

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1700109292.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023